Rose Myres
Rose M. Myres, 85, of Rudy passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith.
She was preceded in death by a son, Clifford Barnett; her parents, Fredrick and Eva Marie (Miten) Turner; two sisters, Lenora Simkins and Myrna Moyer; and two brothers, J.M. Turner and Fredrick C. Turner Jr.
She is survived by her husband James of the home; two daughters, Betty Morrow of Albany, Ore., and Trudy Bradford of Prescott, Ariz.; a son, Walter Barnett of Salem, Ore.; two brothers, Guy Turner of Willows, Calif., and Melvin Turner of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation. Family and friends are asked to sign Rose's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 24, 2020