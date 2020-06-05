Roy Jackson Jr.

Roy Lee Jackson Jr., 75, of Dyer passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 24, 1944. He was a retired riverboat captain for American Commercial Barge Line, a member of Dean Springs Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Sr. and Virgie Mae (Cockrell) Jackson; two brothers, Robert Frank and Thomas Gerald Jackson; and a grandson, Gideon Jackson.

Survivors include three sons, Brian K. Jackson and wife Amy of Bentonville, Robert Charles Jackson and wife Tammie of Fort Smith and Aaron Todd Jackson and wife Robin of Van Buren; four sisters, Carolyn Yount, Sydney Marie White, Lola Sue Taylor and Tammie Jane McKinley; two brothers, Ronnie Lynn and Larry Pryor Jackson; his former wife, Cheryl Borum and her children, Narissa Griffin and Steven Hutchinson; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Gill Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dyer Community Center, P.O. Box 149, Dyer, AR 72935.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store