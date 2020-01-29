Home

Roy Gene Reed Sr., 78, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home. He retired from Baldor Electric Co. in Fort Smith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a native of Muldrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene (Osborne) Reed; and a brother, William Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Flaura "Flo" (Gibbs) Reed of the home; a daughter, Angela Schaffer of Washington; five sons, Josh Reed of Cedarville and Roy Reed Jr. and Mark, Tom and John Nelson, all of California; a stepdaughter, Carmen Presley of Little Rock; two stepsons, Gerald Presley of Rudy and Gregg Presley of Hot Springs; a sister, Ruby Pearson of Washington; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. Burial with military honors was at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
