Russell Ward Johnson, 80, of Ozark died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Ozark.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammie Rogers, Annett Sims and Sonya Kevin; a son, Kevin Johnson; a brother, Fred Johnson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
