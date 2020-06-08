Russell Johnson
Russell Ward Johnson, 80, of Ozark died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Ozark.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammie Rogers, Annett Sims and Sonya Kevin; a son, Kevin Johnson; a brother, Fred Johnson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Russell Ward Johnson, 80, of Ozark died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Ozark.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammie Rogers, Annett Sims and Sonya Kevin; a son, Kevin Johnson; a brother, Fred Johnson; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.