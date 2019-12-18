|
|
Ruth Edwards
Ruth Edwards, 82, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a retired certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosie (Beck) Dickerson; a sister; seven brothers; a son, Tommi Edwards; and a grandson, Jeremy Edwards.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Jones of Van Buren; two sons, David Edwards of Fort Smith and Joshua Edwards of Caddo Gap; a daughter-in-law, Joan Edwards of Hot Springs; two brothers, Lee Dickerson of Louisiana and William Dickerson of Hot Springs; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 22, 2019