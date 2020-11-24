Ruth Smith

Ruth F. Smith, age 100, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Ga. She was born Ruth W. Furman in East Orange, N.J.

She was a 1937 graduate of Columbia High School in East Orange. While working with the U.S.O. during World War II, she met Lt. S.E. "Pete" Smith Jr. of Van Buren. They were married upon his return from Europe after the war and remained together 59 years until his death in 2005.

For many years the Smiths were active in the Lake Lanier Sailing Club.

She is survived by two sons, Todd and Peter; two daughters-in-law, Claire and Cheryl; two grandchildren, Scott and Morgan; and two great-grandsons, Sam and Teak.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of National Cremation Service.



