|
|
Samuel Houston
Samuel "Sam" Taylor Houston of Fort Smith was born April 30, 1967, to Tony and Judi Houston in Hugo, Okla. He departed this life Aug. 2, 2019. Sam grew up in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana before returning to Van Buren in 1980, where he finished his education. He was a Navy veteran and worked at places such as Protecto, Hiram Walker and a company that traveled the states remodeling floors for Walmart until becoming disabled. Sam developed sarcoidosis, a lung disease that caused him to rely on his portable oxygen tanks. It only slowed him down a little as he still very much enjoyed tinkering on computers and cars. He loved music — playing his conga and keeping involved with other local musicians on various projects kept his life full and happy. His favorite being porch night where other talented locals hold awesome acoustical jam sessions. He is so loved and will be missed by many.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Little and Lena Ridling and Nova and Elva Houston; uncles, Joe and Tommy Ridling and Scotty, Jimmy, Johnny, Terry and David Houston; and aunts, Marie Beaty, Jackie Ridling, Ruth Bliss, Nancy Hunt and Phyllis Barnes.
Sam is survived by his sisters, Ann (Randy) Ruehle, Kerry (Kelly) Franklin and Dana Deason; brother, George (Jeannie) Houston; nieces, Crystal (Aaron) Parson, Michele (A.J.) Bates and Leah Houston; nephews, Ronnie (Brandy) Houston and Kyle Franklin; great-nephews, Nicolae Medlock, Tyler Houston and Garrett Parson; and great-nieces, Harvey Ann Parson and Elva Bates. Sam is also survived by aunts, Jean Padilla, Serena Holt, Sammie Simons, Joann Houston, Doris Houston, Kathy Howard, Judy Piles and Teresa Culpepper; uncles, Don Houston and Dutch Bliss; and several beautiful cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Gracelawn cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be George Houston, Randy Ruehle, Mark Chitwood, Kevin Garr, Terry Buckalew, Pat Clark, Kelly Franklin and David Cross.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4100 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
To send condolences and memories online, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019