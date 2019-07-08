|
|
Sandra Graham
Sandy Sue Graham, 64, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a neurologist tech for nearly 40 years, a lifelong resident of Van Buren and a 1972 graduate of Van Buren High School. She was loved by many.
She is survived by her parents, Bobby and Sue Parks of Van Buren; two sons, Taylor Graham and Zach and wife Rachael Graham, all of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Corie Ann Graham and Thomas "Bub" Wade Graham; a sister, Carole and husband Walter Nelms of Little Rock; and a niece, Staci Chuculate of Fort Worth, Texas.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with Mr. Roger Russell officiating, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 9, 2019