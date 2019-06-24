Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Sandra Wilson

Sandra Wilson Obituary
Sandra Wilson
Sandra Jean Wilson, 71, of Cedarville passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home. She was a retired business owner and a member of Cedarville First Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Allen and Muriel E. (Cisco) Brooks.
A family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Cedarville First Assembly of God Church. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, John Wilson of the home; two daughters, Renea Holliday of Bay City, Texas, and Christy Lynn Gunter of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Robert Hardy of Williston, S.D., and Mark Hardy of Van Buren; one stepdaughter, Jean Ann Regal of Utopia, Texas; one stepson, Scott Wilson of Gaithersburg, Md.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 25, 2019
