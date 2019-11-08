|
Sandy Hearn
Sandy Rae Hearn, 46, of Barling passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a sales associate at Home Depot.
She is survived by her companion, Melvin Calhoon of the home; three sons, Zack and Trey Bay and Justin Hearn, all of Barling; her mother, Charlene Burch of Barling; a daughter, Miranda Calhoon of Greenwood; two sisters, Angela Stem of Lavaca and Terresa Briggs of Charlotte, Mich.; a brother, John Burch of Fargo, N.D.; three grandchildren, Chloe, Cash and Sophie Bay; a niece, Lena Stem; and several cousins.
No service or visitation will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 9, 2019