Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Rucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Rucker


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Rucker Obituary
Sarah Rucker
Sarah Elizabeth Rucker, 101, of Alma, formerly of Gravette, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a retired English and literature professor at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., and later taught English at Gravette High School. She was born Jan. 27, 1918, in Alva, Okla., to the late Mark Francis and Pearl (Keys) Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Rucker.
Survivors include two sons, J.C. Rucker and wife Juanita of Rudy and Steve Rucker and wife Emily of Alma; three grandchildren, Kimberly Rucker of Fort Smith, Chapen Rucker (Lyndsay) of Alma and Whitney Ware (John), and four great-granddaughters.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery in Gravette, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Alma Health and Rehabilitation for their loving kindness and support.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -