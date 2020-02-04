|
Sharon Bernard
Sharon Diane (McVay) Bernard, 55, of Huntington passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. She worked at Mead Container in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley (McAfee) McVay; and a nephew, Austin Martin.
She is survived by her father, Jimmy McVay of Dover; two sisters, Donna Ross of Alma and Janet Martin of Mansfield; two nieces, Shandi Martin of Hot Springs and Terika Wynn of The Colony, Texas; two nephews, Dustin Martin of Mansfield and Zachary Clark of Norman, Okla.; several great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous other family members.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 5, 2020