Sharon Jones Obituary
Sharon Jones
Sharon Kay Jones, 68, of Lavaca died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband, Loyal; a daughter, Janet Carpenter; two sons, Loyal and Lloyd Jones; three sisters, Norlene Rogers, Starlene Peck and Brenda Burden; two brothers, Ronnie and Randy Brinker; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
