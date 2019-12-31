|
Sharon Ridenour
Sharon A. Ridenour, 81, of Rudy passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born July 24, 1938, in Detroit to the late Harrie and Hattie Moncrieff. She was a retired bus driver for Alma School District and had also managed a McDonald's restaurant. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and 81 Freewill Baptist Church, had attended Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Mountainburg and she and her husband, Curtis, were foster parents many times.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Ridenour; and two sons, Larry and Roger Ridenour.
She is survived by five sons, Harry Ridenour and wife Carol of Rudy, Neal Ridenour and wife Mendy of Uniontown, Reid Ridenour and companion Andrea of Alma, Billy Ridenour and wife Debi of Hackett and Jerry Ridenour and wife Joyce of Natural Dam; a sister, Donna Newton of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service wias held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff members at Alma Health & Rehabilitation.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 4, 2020