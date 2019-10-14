Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Sharron Crawford

Sharron Crawford Obituary
Sharron Crawford
Sharron Crawford, 64, of Kibler passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born June 15, 1955, in Tulsa to the late James and Dorothy Center Sr. She was a retired loan officer for Dixie Cup Credit Union and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Prado and husband Eddie and Courtney Crawford, both of Kibler; two sisters, Roberta Peters of Alma and Donna Knight of Van Buren; a brother, Jim Center of Winslow; and a grandson, Ethan Adkerson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Rogers, Gene Mackle, Roger Edwards, Tom Newton, Trey Knight and Danny Poore.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Center, David A. Crawford, David Crawford, Herman George, Mickey Gilreath and Jason Ritch.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019
