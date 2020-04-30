Home

Shauna Faye Johnson, 45, of Fort Smith died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jason Pelt; four daughters, Darrion Hensley, Andrea Hensley and Sadie and Zoey Pelt; a son, Dylan Pelt; her parents, Twaina and Sammy Jeffries; and a brother, Sammy Jeffries.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 2 to May 6, 2020
