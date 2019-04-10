Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
View Map
Sheila Sevenstar Obituary
Sheila Sevenstar
Sheila Dawn Sevenstar, 49, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Southside Full Gospel Church in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 5, 1969, in Tahlequah, Okla., to the late Ray and Dona (Turner) Sevenstar.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Belfonte Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her companion, Tim Johnston of the home; daughters, Latrisha Gooch and Samantha Stockton, both of Alma; one son, Timothy Jones of Mansfield; one sister, Angela Williford of Mulberry; brothers, Stephen and Bobby Sevenstar, both of Alma and Jerrod Sevenstar of Lavaca; and 12 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas McCabe, Matthew Gooch, Ray Sevenstar, Bobby Allen Sevenstar, Brayden Easter and Larry Evans.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 11, 2019
