|
|
|
Shelby Orsbun
Shelby L. Orsbun, 81, of Dora died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; a daughter, Shelley Whitson; two sons, Scottie and Terry Orsbun; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 25, 2020