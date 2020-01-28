|
|
Sherry Higgins
Sherry Marie Higgins, of Mulberry, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born May 23, 1942, to parents Eual and Marie (Roe) Reynolds. She and her family had many businesses in Mulberry. She was also a barber stylist. Sherry was loved and cared for many family members. She was a lifelong member of Assembly of God Church in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Trevor and Hobie Morse; her parents; and a brother, Buck Reynolds.
Survivors include a daughter, Delaine Morse and husband Rickey of Mulberry; two sons, Dewayne Higgins and wife Debbie of Mulberry and Brent Higgins and wife Connie of Alma; three sisters, Juliet Miller, Judy Blevins and Lavonda Reynolds, all of Mulberry; a brother, Barry Reynolds of Alma; six grandchildren, Casey Higgins and wife Heather, Jacy Higgins and wife Michaela, Macy Higgins and wife Mallory, Casidy Bates and husband Rustin and Dillan Higgins and Whitney Higgins; and 11 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hayley, Heidi, Angela, Madelyn, Landyn, Mason and Lorelei Higgins, Rhett and Maverick Bates and Lakelyn Higgins.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Assembly of God Church in Mulberry with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Casey, Jacy, Macy, Dillan and Hayden Higgins and Rustin Bates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's church family or youth ministry.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020