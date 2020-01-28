Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Higgins


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Higgins Obituary
Sherry Higgins
Sherry Marie Higgins, of Mulberry, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born May 23, 1942, to parents Eual and Marie (Roe) Reynolds. She and her family had many businesses in Mulberry. She was also a barber stylist. Sherry was loved and cared for many family members. She was a lifelong member of Assembly of God Church in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Trevor and Hobie Morse; her parents; and a brother, Buck Reynolds.
Survivors include a daughter, Delaine Morse and husband Rickey of Mulberry; two sons, Dewayne Higgins and wife Debbie of Mulberry and Brent Higgins and wife Connie of Alma; three sisters, Juliet Miller, Judy Blevins and Lavonda Reynolds, all of Mulberry; a brother, Barry Reynolds of Alma; six grandchildren, Casey Higgins and wife Heather, Jacy Higgins and wife Michaela, Macy Higgins and wife Mallory, Casidy Bates and husband Rustin and Dillan Higgins and Whitney Higgins; and 11 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hayley, Heidi, Angela, Madelyn, Landyn, Mason and Lorelei Higgins, Rhett and Maverick Bates and Lakelyn Higgins.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Assembly of God Church in Mulberry with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Casey, Jacy, Macy, Dillan and Hayden Higgins and Rustin Bates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's church family or youth ministry.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -