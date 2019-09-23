Home

Shirley Martin
Shirley Martin, 77, of Van Buren died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Cemetery in Chester under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jones and Wilma James; two sons, Paul Murphy and Clark Davis; two sisters, Pauline Frye and Brenda Linton; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
