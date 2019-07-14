|
Shirley Oden
Shirley Jean Oden, 86, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in her home. She was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith and a longtime resident of Crawford County. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Oden; a son, David Oden; a granddaughter, Candice Oden; and a grandson, Jason.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Thomas of Van Buren; three sons, James E. Oden Jr of Rudy, Bert Oden of Van Buren and Larry Oden of Reeds Springs, Missouri; a sister, Barbara Edgar of Wood River, Illinois; and a brother, James Davis of East Alton, Illinois; 29 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends and relatives Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 15, 2019