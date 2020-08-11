1/1
Shirley Riddle
1932 - 2020
Shirley Riddle
Shirley Joan Ulrich Riddle, 88, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Gary, Ind., to Joe and Thelma (Stanford) Parrish. She was a retired bookkeeper from St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, Ill., a deaf interpreter and sign language instructor at Westark College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She enjoyed camping.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 60 years, Fred Ulrich; her second husband of nine years, Charlie Riddle; and three grandsons, Jake Cole and Dakota and Ethan MacPeek.
Survivors include a daughter, Susette Cole and husband Tom of Kankakee and their son Steven Cole of Dallas; a daughter, Jeanette MacPeek and husband Donald of Alma and their children Josh MacPeek and wife Marie of Riverside, Jacob MacPeek and wife Beth of Russellville, Joann Crouch and Gabe MacPeek and wife Brandee, both of Alma, Molly Wahl and husband Eric of South Whitley, Ind., Bethany Williams of Fort Smith and Tatiana MacPeek of Alma; a son, Joe Ulrich and wife Bibiana of Bourbonnais, Ill., and their children Kara Furgeson and husband Bobby of Indianapolis, Ryan Ulrich of Seattle, Mary Anne Sodon and husband Conner of Hay Market, Va., and Jenny Ulrich of Quad Cities, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinecrest Camp, 258 County Road 5560, Ozone, AR 72854.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
