Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Franklin Obituary
Steve Franklin
Steve F. Franklin, 61, of Natural Dam passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home. He was a self-employed construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mae (Hopkins) Franklin.
He is survived by two sons, S.K. and Brian Franklin, both of Natural Dam; three sisters, Ruby Hester of Tulsa, Reba Koonce of Uniontown and Melinda Hendrix of Oklahoma; four brothers, Carl and Loyd Franklin, both of Cedarville, and Donald and Ronnie Franklin, both of Huntsville; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -