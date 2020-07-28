1/
Steve Noyes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Noyes Sr.
Steve Wayne Noyes Sr., 65, of Fort Smith died July 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Family-hosted memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at East Point Cemetery in London. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by three daughters, Ashley Bieker, Stormy and Nikki Kovash; four sons, Bobby, Heath, Ottis and Steve Noyes; a sister, Emily Davis; 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved