Steve Noyes Sr.
Steve Wayne Noyes Sr., 65, of Fort Smith died July 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Family-hosted memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at East Point Cemetery in London. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by three daughters, Ashley Bieker, Stormy and Nikki Kovash; four sons, Bobby, Heath, Ottis and Steve Noyes; a sister, Emily Davis; 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
