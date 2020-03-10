Home

Steven Huffman Obituary
Steven Huffman
Steven Ray Huffman, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias Ray and Mary Lou (Wescott) Huffman.
He is survived by his cousins, Carol Reeves, Lenora Hines, Frances Pearcy and Lori Earp, all of Van Buren, Cornelius Earp of Dyer and several other cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
