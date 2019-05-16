|
Steven Taylor
Steven Taylor, 37, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a local hospital. He was an employee of T.J. Smith Box Co. in Fort Smith and U.S. Army veteran of the Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral in Van Buren.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cindy and Gary Nolen of Van Buren; a son, Cole Taylor of Hackett; his father, Ronald Taylor of Lakewood, Calif.; and four brothers, Robert and Timmy Nolen, both of Lavaca, Jeremy Nolen of Fort Smith and Glover Nolen of Van Buren.
The family will meet with relatives and friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 18, 2019