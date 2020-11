Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Stewart's life story with friends and family

Share Stewart's life story with friends and family

Stewart Condren

Stewart "Mike" Michael Condren, Ph.D., 78, of Tahlequah, Okla., died Nov. 21, 2020, in Stilwell, Okla.

Funeral service was held Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Tahlequah with burial at Muldrow Cemetery, under the direction of Reed-Culver Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store