Sue Little

Daronda Sue Colley Little, 69, of Fort Smith died Aug. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

She is survived by three sons, Kevin, Jeff and Jason Moore; three sisters, Charlene Winford, Lorene Sutton and Pat Dickson; and four grandchildren.



