Sue Mason

Sue Mason, 96, of Alma passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 5, 1923, in Mulberry to Boyd and Pierce (Evans) Formby. She was a retired teacher and a homemaker.

Sue and her husband Curtis joined Alma Church of Christ shortly after the moved to Alma in the early 1960s. Her church family was a cornerstone of faith and daily life. She was active in EHC programs within Crawford County and had entries each year at the Crawford County Fair until her later years.

After her retirement from Alma School System, Sue enjoyed participating in Order of the Eastern Star, where she served in several offices and participated in chapter meetings in western Arkansas.

She had a special gift for connecting with people, whether related by family ties or love. Sue especially enjoyed the communication and interaction with her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Mason; a daughter, Lynn Mason; a son, Michael Mason; two sisters, Jean Benham and Beth Brownlee; and two brothers, Jim Formby and Jack Formby.

Survivors include a son, Mark Mason and wife Deborah Mason of Coppell, Texas; and a granddaughter, Anna Mason of Shreveport, La.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4 at Alma Church of Christ with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.



