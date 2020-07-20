Susan Powers

Susan Powers, 65, of Alma died July 18, 2020, in Fayetteville.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow.

She is survived by her husband, Henry; a daughter, Michelle Seratt; two sons, Albert Seratt and Charles Hensley; her father, Albert Seratt; a sister, Shirley Carney; two brothers, Steve and Timothy Seratt; and five grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



