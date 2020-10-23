Susie Meadors

Melda "Susie Meadors" Sue Smith, 70, of Mulberry passed away Thursday, Oct, 22, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by her girls. She was born March 31, 1950, in Mulberry to Paul and Pauline (Ivey) Meadors. She was a truck driver, respiratory therapist, cosmetologist and member of First Baptist Church in Mulberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Randy Clayton.

Survivors include her loving companion of 14 years, Edgar Kelley of Gans; three daughters, Angela Clayton of Rudy, Mary Gonzalez and husband Gabriel of Clarksville and Sarah Six Papp of Alma; a sister, Rena Aline Stephens and husband Jerry of Subiaco; a brother, Tom Meadors and wife Wanda of Mulberry; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Blake, Brooke and Jimmy, Jeffrey and Larissa, Andrea and Dylan, Brisa, Gabby, Johnny, Harper and Parker; 11 great-grandchildren; Ed's children, Pam, Robert and David and their spouses; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephew, Catherine, Cynthia, Shannon, Caren and Tara.

Graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.



