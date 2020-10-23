1/1
Susie Meadors
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Meadors
Melda "Susie Meadors" Sue Smith, 70, of Mulberry passed away Thursday, Oct, 22, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by her girls. She was born March 31, 1950, in Mulberry to Paul and Pauline (Ivey) Meadors. She was a truck driver, respiratory therapist, cosmetologist and member of First Baptist Church in Mulberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Randy Clayton.
Survivors include her loving companion of 14 years, Edgar Kelley of Gans; three daughters, Angela Clayton of Rudy, Mary Gonzalez and husband Gabriel of Clarksville and Sarah Six Papp of Alma; a sister, Rena Aline Stephens and husband Jerry of Subiaco; a brother, Tom Meadors and wife Wanda of Mulberry; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Blake, Brooke and Jimmy, Jeffrey and Larissa, Andrea and Dylan, Brisa, Gabby, Johnny, Harper and Parker; 11 great-grandchildren; Ed's children, Pam, Robert and David and their spouses; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephew, Catherine, Cynthia, Shannon, Caren and Tara.
Graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved