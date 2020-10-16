1/1
Sylvia Hendrix
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Sylvia Hendrix, 98, of Alma passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 7, 1922, in Alma to Leonard and Sarah Gregory. She was a homemaker and attended Rena Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hendrix; and a son, Larry Hendrix.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Brisco of Van Buren and Carolyn Philpot and husband Randy of Cave Springs; a son, Milton Hendrix and wife Debbie of Mountainburg; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be at Peters Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
