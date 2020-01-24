|
Sylvia Young
Sylvia L. Young, 80, of Rudy passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker. She served at Gospel Rescue Missionary for 22 years.
She was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Felcher; her parents, Lester and Louise (Edwards) Hardesty; and a brother, Terry Hardesty.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Young of the home; four daughters, Brenda Moore and husband Robert of Van Buren, Donna Scott of Tennessee and Geaneta Kay Soto and Patricia Avila, both of Arizona; three sons, Michael Felcher and wife Veronica of Alma, Hebert Young of Colorado and Joe Young Jr. of Greenwood; two sisters, Irma Jean Cheney and husband Jerry of Colorado and Penny Ford and husband Felix of Mountainburg; a sister-in-law, Sandra Hardesty of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Gospel Rescue Missionary, 201 Drennen St., Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 26, 2020