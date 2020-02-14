Home

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
1963 - 2020
Tammy Tuck-Ontman Obituary
Tammy Tuck-Ontman
Tammy Elaine Tuck-Ontman, 56, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home. She was an employee of Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 17, 1963, to James Tuck and the late Ona Hunter Tuck.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise (Shawn) Teague of Ozark; two sons, Jonathan (Kassie) Ontman of Greenwood and Paul (Crystal) Ontman of Clarksville; her father, James Tuck of Van Buren; two sisters, Susan Kay Hosier of Dyer and Cindy Blount of Van Buren; a brother, Dennis Tuck of Van Buren; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ontman, Jonathan Ontman, Anthony Lee, Shawn Teague, Daymon Blount and Cory Willis.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 15, 2020
