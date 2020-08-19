Teresa Spain
Teresa Ann Spain, 65, of Alma passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1955, in Fort Smith to Ed and Dorothy Jones. She was a retired kindergarten teacher from Alma Primary School, a member of the Master Garden for 15 years, an avid gardener and she loved to can her own food. She loved to be there for whoever needed a hand and she thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and going creek stomping with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Allen Spain Sr.; and her father and mother-in-law, Ray and Georgie Spain.
She is survived by a son, Gary Spain and wife Darla of Alma; four sisters, Betty Weindel and husband John of Charleston, Evelyn Lenhardt and husband Herman of Lawton, Okla., Debra Ruth and husband Roger of Van Buren and Diann Weindel and husband Mike of Cameron; two brothers, Thomas Jones and wife Beverly of Greenwood and Raymond Jones of Mulberry; six grandchildren, Axl and Lucas Spain, Melanie Tillery, Aaron Houser, Megin Vaughn and Mack Houser; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass was held Thursday, Aug. 20 at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Barling with interment at Saint Mary Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
