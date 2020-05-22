|
|
Teri Cunningham
Teri Lynn Cunningham, 51, of Alma passed away in Chicago. She was born Oct. 15, 1968, in Bakersfield, Calif. She was an insurance agent for United Health Advisors and of the Baptist faith. She loved traveling, spending time with her grandkids, working with wood and making a "honey do" list for Scott. She was very adventurous, never met a stranger, loved clouds, sunsets and storm watching. She was a 1987 graduate of Alma High School where she was a cheerleader, mascot, basketball player and a member of the 1985 state champion track team. She loved her fur babies, pygmy goats and miniature horse.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Cunningham of the home; her parents, Leonard and Linda (Harris) Howard of Alma; three daughters, Chana McDonald of Van Buren, Falon Hanson of Dallas and Tiara Cunningham of Greenwood; a son, Dillion Cunningham of Greenwood; two sisters, Tyrina McCain and Tanya Howard, both of Alma; and four grandchildren, Ruby and Aleigha Hubbard, Justice Robertson and Oaklyn Cunningham.
Celebration of Teri's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Warren's Rec Room at the Bowery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alma Community Outreach, 135 Fayetteville Ave., Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 24 to May 26, 2020