|
|
Terry Oliver
Terry Gene Oliver, 74, of Alma passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a local hospital. He was an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad, a member of Kibler First Baptist Church and a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge No. 439. Terry was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Mulberry to the late Cleo and Johnnie (Sharp) Oliver.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Oliver of the home; two daughters, De De Randolph of Rantoul, Illinois, and Carmen Stockton of Van Buren; one son, Terry "Lane" Oliver of Alma; two brothers, Gary Oliver of Austin, Texas, and Nick Oliver of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Tyler Oliver, Zack Oliver, Megan Reeves, Madison Cureton, Todd Brown and Jasper Stockton; one great granddaughter, Tova Oliver and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Reeves, Donnie Youngblood, Clifton Battles, Jake Greenfield, Reed Oliver and Tee Hesson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Napolitana Sr., Randy Steele, Tommy Greer, Henry Howard, Wesley Stockton, Tommy Knox, Terry Fimple and members of Fine Springs Lodge No. 439.
The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Ocker Chapel in Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 10, 2019