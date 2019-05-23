|
Thelma Logan
Thelma "Toots" Irene Meadors Edwards Scott Logan, 92, of Kansas City, Mo., passed on May 15, 2019. She was born on a farm in Alma on March 23, 1927, to Earl and Mae Meadors and was the oldest of six children. Growing up, she was close to her father and enjoyed spending time with the family mules. She attended Alma High School. In 1944, she married her first husband, James Edwards of Kibler. His work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad meant multiple moves across California, Texas, Arkansas and eventually to De Soto, Mo. In 1953, their only child, Vicki Ann, was born in Bonne Terre, Mo. Another move in 1961, brought the family to the Kansas City area, where she lived on and off for the remainder of her life. She held a variety of positions during her working years at International Shoe Co., located in DeSoto and in Kansas City at Stephenson's Old Apple Farm Restaurant, Allen Marking Co. and Tandra's Restaurant. In 1972, she married her second husband, Daniel H. Scott of Blue Springs, Mo. After his retirement, they moved to Oklahoma and spent many years traveling with the Okie-Arkie RV Club, often spending winters in the Texas Valley. After Dan's death in 1985, Thelma returned to work part-time for Fianna Hills Country Club and Frisco Station Restaurant in Fort Smith and later at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood, Kan. At age 75, she married her third husband, Ralph Logan. She and Ralph were very happy, often spending time with close friends and family. Ralph preceded her in death in 2006 and she retired in 2011.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Buster and Lloyd in infancy; brothers, Benny and Bill; and a stepdaughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Ried, of Raytown, Mo.; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kimberlee Ried and Erik Bergrud and great-grandson Luke Bergrud of Kansas City; and only sister, Betty Jo Bowlin of Mulberry. She also leaves six nieces; four nephews; 12 great-nieces and -nephews; along with two sisters-in-law, Joann Meadors of Alma and Alice Meadors of Orlando, Fla.; and two stepsons, Raymond Logan of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Ralph Logan Jr. of North Richland Hills, Texas; five stepgrandchildren; and multiple stepgreat-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held from 1- 3p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Loma Vista West Clubhouse, 7532 Loma Vista Drive, Kansas City, Mo.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Love Cemetery in honor of Thelma's parents. Donations may be mailed to Love Cemetery Upkeep Fund c/o Bancorp South Bank, 17 US-64 East, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 25, 2019