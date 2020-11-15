1/
Thomas Douglas
1944 - 2020-11-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Douglas
Thomas Douglas, 75, of Fort Smith died Nov. 11, 2020.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Van Buren with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Mamie; a daughter, Hazel Verser; a son, Jerry Douglas; five sisters, Bonnie, Reid, Robin and Alice Douglas and Charlie Phame; three brothers, Ronnie, Mark and Paul Douglas; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved