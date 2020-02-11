|
Thomas Seftner
Thomas "T.J." Joseph Seftner, beloved son of John and Barbara Seftner, 41, of Van Buren, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. T.J. was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Arkansas Razorbacks, St. Louis Cardinals and Golden State Warriors. While T.J.'s light has left this world, the beautiful memories of his life will live on in the hearts and minds of his family and all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Tosie Pursell and Helen and John Seftner; and an aunt, Marlene Pfeifer.
He is survived by his parents, John and Barbara Seftner of Van Buren; his siblings, Gary Wayne Johnson of New York City, John Alexander Johnson of Atlanta, David Charles Johnson and wife Barbie of Fort Smith and Amy D'Lynn Dodson and husband Brian of Van Buren; three aunts and uncles, Jimmy Pursell of Van Buren, Sharon Day of Fort Smith and Steve Pfeifer of Danville; five nieces and nephews, Nathan Johnson and wife Brooke Ann of Fort Smith, Abby Scott and husband Saxon of Farmington, McKayla Dodson of Porum, Okla., and Manning and Wyatt Dodson, both of Van Buren; a great-niece, Eleanor Johnson of Fort Smith; and nine cousins, Wade Pursell and wife Tracy of Greenwood Village, Colo., Randy Pursell of Fayetteville, Shanna Reding and husband Brian of Huntington, Sandi McCarty of Fort Smith, Whitney Adkins and husband Randy of Russellville, Josh and Lindsey Pursell, both of Greenwood Village, Tanner Pursell of Fayetteville and Lilly Rush of Huntington.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 12, 2020