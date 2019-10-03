|
|
Tim Mitchell
Emma "Tim" Louise (Stanberry) Mitchell passed away Saturday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Keller, Texas. She was born in Baldwin on Dec. 16, 1928. She graduated from Van Buren High School in 1946 and moved to Oklahoma City to work as a clerk/typist at Wilson and Company. She met Bob Mitchell during a USO dance at Fort Chaffee on Mother's Day and three months later they were married on Sept. 6, 1952, at First Baptist Church in Van Buren. They made their first home in Van Buren, where they both worked at Fort Chaffee. After the birth of their son Robert Preston in 1956, Bob and family were transferred to Nuremberg, Germany, where their daughter Robin Gwen was born in 1957. After two tours to Germany, they eventually retired in Killeen in 1967.
Bob and Tim were active at First Baptist Church in Killeen where she taught children's Sunday school. Tim worked for the civil service at Fort Hood's transportation office and in the billing department at Darnell Army Hospital. Her most important desire in life was to be a loving wife to Bob and mom to Preston and Robin. She believed that her family was the most important thing she would ever do. She cared for Bob for several years before he passed away in Killeen in 1998. She moved back to Van Buren to be near her sisters in 1999. She was active in her Sunday school class at First Baptist Church in Van Buren. She moved to a nursing home in Fayetteville in 2018 and then to Keller, Texas, in 2019 to be close to her family.
She is survived by her son, Preston and his wife Dedo of Grapevine, Texas; her daughter, Robin of Springdale; her sister, Maxine Moon of Springdale; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest next to her husband at Killeen's Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 5, 2019