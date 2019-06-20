Home

Timothy Johnston


1983 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Timothy Johnston Obituary
Timothy Johnston
Timothy Ryan Johnston, 35, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Family-held memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Solid Rock Tabernacle in Alma. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Ritter and husband Will of Alma; his father, Lyle Johnston of Hot Springs; and brothers, Charlie Meadors of Ozark, Bill Johnston of California and Tony Johnston and Joshua and D.J. Martin, all of Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from June 21 to June 22, 2019
