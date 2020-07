Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Mongold

Timothy Dewayne Mongold, 58, of Van Buren died July 27, 2020, at his home.

No formal services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by a brother, Dan Mongold.



