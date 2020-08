Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy White

Timothy "Rev" E. White, 41, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Memorial service was held Saturday at Old Country Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal; four children, Summer and Savannah White, Raven Yates and Clayton Jordan; two stepchildren, Catherine and Matthew Campbell; his father, Donald White; a sister; and three brothers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store