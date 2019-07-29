Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Tina Sosa
Tina Marie Sosa, 55, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 2, 1963, in Houston. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Cox; a sister, Lena Cox; and a brother, Daniel Cox.
She is survived by a son, Adam Sosa and wife Sarah of Van Buren; her mother, Mildred Oser of Harrison; two sisters, Evelyn Rachal of West Monroe, La., and Vercie McWilliams of Bacliff, Texas; a brother, Floyd Cox Jr. of Harrison; two grandchildren, Malachi and Eligah Sosa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren, AR. No services are scheduled at this time.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 31, 2019
