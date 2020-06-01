Toby Turner
Toby Dale Turner, 47, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his companion, Becky Workman; a brother, Keith Neu; and his grandmother, Loretta Morgan.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.