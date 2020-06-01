Or Copy this URL to Share

Toby Turner

Toby Dale Turner, 47, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his companion, Becky Workman; a brother, Keith Neu; and his grandmother, Loretta Morgan.



