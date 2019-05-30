|
|
Tommy Adams
Tommy Richard Adams, 64, of Charleston passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was a retired self-employed truck driver and a member of Restoration Center in Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Adams.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday June 1, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Adams of the home; one daughter, Candy Adams of Conway; one son, Richard Adams and wife Trisina of Seattle; one brother, Sam Adams of Boise, Idaho; two sisters, Jeanie Shuck of California and Diane Adams of Reno, Nev.; two stepdaughters, Mika Mulhern and husband Mike of Fort Smith and Kelli Stephens and husband Travis of Bella Vista; one stepson, Robert Riddle of Silver Spring, Md.; his mother, Lottie Lou Adams of Reno; eight grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 31, 2019