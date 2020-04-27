Home

Tommy Denham Obituary
Tommy Denham
Tommy Lee Denham, 55, of Alma passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Watonga, Okla. He worked at Fab-Tech in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Alma; three daughters, Kristin Houck and husband Garrett and Veronica Taubert and husband Lewis, both of Alma, and Emmie O'Bryan; his parents, Carl and Shirley (Watson) Denham of Sallisaw; two brothers, Randy Denham of Hitchcock, Okla., and Shannon Denham and wife Nicole of Alma; and three grandchildren, Ian Taubert, Allee Little and Tucker Houck.
Graveside service will be held at at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30 at Peters Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation. Family and friends are asked to sign Tommy's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 28, 2020
