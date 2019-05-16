Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Yarbrough


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tommy Yarbrough Obituary
Tommy Yarbrough
Tommy Yarbrough, 81, of Van Buren, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Chickalah to the late Roy and Mildred Yarbrough. He was the owner/operator of Yarbrough's Auto Repair.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Yarbrough.
He is survived by four sons, Raymond Yarbrough and wife Donita, Ronnie Yarbrough and wife Teresa and Donald Yarbrough, all of Van Buren, and Terry Joe Yarbrough and wife Mary of Mobile, Ala.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Friday, May 17, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Brent, Christopher, Travis, Corey and Ryan Yarbrough and Tyler Porter.
Honorary pallbearers were Caiden, Braxten, Dylan, Paxton, Brycen, Alex, Stella and Valerie Yarbrough.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now