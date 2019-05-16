|
Tommy Yarbrough
Tommy Yarbrough, 81, of Van Buren, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Chickalah to the late Roy and Mildred Yarbrough. He was the owner/operator of Yarbrough's Auto Repair.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Yarbrough.
He is survived by four sons, Raymond Yarbrough and wife Donita, Ronnie Yarbrough and wife Teresa and Donald Yarbrough, all of Van Buren, and Terry Joe Yarbrough and wife Mary of Mobile, Ala.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Friday, May 17, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers were Brent, Christopher, Travis, Corey and Ryan Yarbrough and Tyler Porter.
Honorary pallbearers were Caiden, Braxten, Dylan, Paxton, Brycen, Alex, Stella and Valerie Yarbrough.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 18, 2019